LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge has permanently blocked a Las Vegas-based bottled-water brand Real Water from being marketed while an investigation continues into at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it.

A court order signed Monday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey formalizes a settlement in which AffinityLivestyles.com Inc., Real Water Inc. and company officers agreed to stop processing and distributing the product drawn from municipal tap water, and destroy any in their possession.

Company president Brent Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, and attorneys for him and the company didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Real Water was marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that defendants including Jones assured the court they no longer prepare or distribute the water that was sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive boxy blue bottles touting “E2 Electron Energized Technology.” Labels said it was “infused with negative ions” and offers healthy detoxifying properties.

That agreement also required the company to turn over to the Food and Drug Administration records about processing, bottling and distribution; and to submit to unannounced inspections of company facilities in Las Vegas, suburban Henderson and Mesa, Arizona.