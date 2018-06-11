ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A state district judge has ruled that New Mexico health officials went beyond the scope of the law when they sanctioned a licensed medical marijuana producer for displaying a marijuana plant at the 2016 State Fair.

The Health Department initially ordered Ultra Health to close for five straight days during a period that included April 20, the busiest day of the year for cannabis sales.

Judge David Thomson in a recent order reduced the sanction to two days at some point over the next eight weeks.

The department has indicated it would appeal the ruling.

Ultra Health is planning to close one day in June and another in July. Employees will be doing community service during those two days, which will include picking up litter in Albuquerque and other areas.