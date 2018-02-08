BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge is hearing testimony about the environmental impact of a crude oil pipeline that’s getting built in a Louisiana swamp.

Environmental groups are asking U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to suspend construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline through the Atchafalaya Basin. It’s unclear if the judge will immediately rule Thursday after a hearing on the groups’ request for a preliminary injunction.

The groups asked Dick to halt pipeline construction in the environmentally fragile swamp until their lawsuit over the project is resolved. The groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, accusing the Corps of violating the Clean Water Act and other environmental laws when it approved a permit for companies to build the 162-mile-long (261-kilometer) pipeline from Lake Charles to St. James Parish.

This story corrects from temporary injunction to preliminary injunction throughout.