FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a legal victory for Kentucky’s Republican governor, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by organized labor leaders who challenged the state’s right-to-work law.
Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate rejected organized labor’s arguments that the 2017 law violates the state’s Constitution. The right-to-work law — which sailed through the GOP-led legislature in the first week of last year’s session — bans mandatory union fees in workplaces.
Bevin said Wednesday that the judge’s ruling confirms the right-to-work law is on solid legal ground. He says the legal challenge was “appropriately smacked down.”
Kentucky State AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan says the plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal.
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Satellite images reveal 'parade' of wet weather systems headed for the Pacific Northwest
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
Right-to-work supporters say such laws create jobs. Opponents say the laws weaken labor unions, leading to lower wages and unsafe working conditions.