FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a legal victory for Kentucky’s Republican governor, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by organized labor leaders who challenged the state’s right-to-work law.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate rejected organized labor’s arguments that the 2017 law violates the state’s Constitution. The right-to-work law — which sailed through the GOP-led legislature in the first week of last year’s session — bans mandatory union fees in workplaces.

Bevin said Wednesday that the judge’s ruling confirms the right-to-work law is on solid legal ground. He says the legal challenge was “appropriately smacked down.”

Kentucky State AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan says the plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal.

Right-to-work supporters say such laws create jobs. Opponents say the laws weaken labor unions, leading to lower wages and unsafe working conditions.