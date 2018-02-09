MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has agreed with 3M Co. to delay a trial over groundwater contamination caused by the company’s legal dumping of chemicals in the Twin Cities area.

Hennepin County Judge Kevin Burke agreed to a one-week delay so that 3M’s attorneys have more time to review a study released this week by the Minnesota Department of Health. The Star Tribune reports proceedings were set to begin next Tuesday.

The Health Department said its researchers could find no link between the groundwater contamination and health affects among people living in the affected areas.

The report is consistent with similar studies the Health Department released in 2007 and 2015. But it conflicts with a study prepared by an expert witness hired by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, who is suing 3M over the contaminated water.