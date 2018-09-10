HONOLULU (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 92-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress doesn’t have sufficient mental capacity to manage her $215-million trust.
The judge is appointing First Hawaiian Bank to serve as her trustee and is removing the attorney who stepped in as trustee after she suffered a stroke last year.
Many Native Hawaiians consider Abigail Kawananakoa a princess because she’s a descendant of the family that ruled Hawaii before the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom. Her riches come from being the great-granddaughter of one of Hawaii’s largest landowners.
Judge Robert Browning says it was an important decision because she is a revered woman who has dedicated her life and money to helping Native Hawaiians.
Browning is denying Kawananakoa’s request to name three trustees, including her wife.