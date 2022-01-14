NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Sherwin-Williams Co., down $8.93 to $308.46.
The paint maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings as raw materials shortages and supply chain problems crimped operations.
Boston Beer Co., down $39.65 to $449.33.
The maker of Sam Adams beer warned it will miss its 2021 earnings target as it faces inventory shortages and higher supply chain costs.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $5.33 to $42.99.
Gaming legislation changes in Macau are reportedly beneficial to the casino operator.
ODP Corp., up $1.29 to $42.54.
The parent of Office Depot is delaying a split-up of its businesses to review a new buyout offer.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $10.34 to $157.89.
Investors were disappointed by the bank’s latest financial results, which showed profits fell as its trading business slumped.
Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.06 to $58.06.
The bank reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.36 to $35.51.
U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 25 cents to $44.08.
Slumping copper prices weighed down the mining company.