Regulators hit JPMorgan Chase with $200 million in fines for violating federal record-keeping laws, including looking the other way while employees conducted business over WhatsApp and personal devices.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a record $125 million settlement on Friday, citing “longstanding failures” by JPMorgan’s securities arm to keep an archive of employee communications. The bank also will pay a $75 million penalty to resolve a parallel investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which concluded that “unauthorized communication methods” had been in widespread use since at least 2015, including among managing directors and senior supervisors.

The agencies also extracted a rare admission of wrongdoing from the New York-based bank, which has a market cap of $463.3 billion.

By law, financial firms are required to preserve electronic records between brokers and clients so that they can be scrutinized by regulators and guard against fraud and antitrust violations. But in the age of remote-everything, some of Wall Street’s professional class has conducted business beyond the reach of company phone lines and messaging systems, with many migrating to platforms such as WeChat, Signal and Telegram. JPMorgan’s own policies prohibited use of such apps for business purposes, but enforcement was minimal.

“Since the 1930s, record-keeping and books-and-records obligations have been an essential part of market integrity and a foundational component of the SEC’s ability to be an effective cop on the beat,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. “As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants ensure that their communications are appropriately recorded and are not conducted outside of official channels in order to avoid market oversight.”

Offline messaging can have cascading effects in the financial world. The SEC encountered JPMorgan’s practice when it was unable to produce records in other investigations, which “meaningfully impacted the SEC’s ability to investigate potential violations of the federal securities laws,” the regulator said in a news release.

Advertising

The fine is the biggest the SEC has imposed for such records violations, and the case has spurred reviews at other financial firms, the SEC said, suggesting the problem could be endemic in the industry. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and BP have all taken enforcement action against traders over messaging practices in recent years.

“JPMorgan’s failures hindered several Commission investigations and required the staff to take additional steps that should not have been necessary,” Sanjay Wadhwa, the SEC’s deputy director of enforcement, said in a statement. “This settlement reflects the seriousness of these violations. Firms must share the mission of investor protection rather than inhibit it with incomplete record-keeping.”

JPMorgan declined to comment but pointed to a regulatory disclosure acknowledging the settlement. Its shares closed Friday at $156.76, down 2.3%.

JPMorgan admitted to misconduct in both cases, delivering a rare admission of wrongdoing by a corporate giant. It’s the first since the SEC warned in October that it would stray from settlements which have historically allowed companies to quietly resolve enforcement inquiries without admitting to or denying allegations.

“When it comes to accountability, few things rival the magnitude of wrongdoers admitting that they broke the law,” Gurbir Grewal, the SEC’s director of enforcement, said in October. “In an era of diminished trust, we will, in appropriate circumstances, be requiring admissions in cases where heightened accountability and acceptance of responsibility are in the public interest.”

The use of private chat rooms by traders has played a role in some of the biggest financial scandals in recent memory. At times, they have been platforms for collusion and market manipulation, such as in the 2013 foreign exchange debacle, where bankers schemed about fixing interest rates in chat rooms with nicknames like “The Cartel” and “The Bandits’ Club,” according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

As part of the agreement, JPMorgan will have to hire a compliance consultant and step up its practices. Earlier this year, the bank ordered its employees to dig up communications on personal devices and messaging apps going back to 2018, Bloomberg News reported. The bank has already begun taking steps to improve its record-keeping policies, according to the SEC.