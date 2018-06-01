AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Hundreds of Jordanians have protested against government-ordered price and tax increases, scuffling with police outside the prime minister’s office.
Demonstrators chanted “the people want to topple the government” late Friday as helmeted police pushed them away from the building.
It was the latest in a series of protests against austerity measures sought by international lenders as Jordan tries to reduce rising public debt. Jordan’s economy has been struggling because of the fallout from regional conflicts.
Friday’s protesters called on Jordan’s King Abdullah II to dissolve the government and reverse its decisions. Earlier this week, the monarch temporarily suspended fuel price increases in the face of protests.
Jordan is a key U.S. ally in the region, and any signs of instability in the kingdom are viewed with concern by the West.