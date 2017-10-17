NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is reporting third-quarter earnings of $3.76 billion.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.90 per share.
A poll by Zacks Investment Research shows the results Tuesday exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.80 per share.
Revenue came in at $19.65 billion, also exceeding analyst forecasts for revenue of $19.28 billion.
Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ