WASHINGTON – A batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was contaminated by ingredients from another company’s vaccine, federal officials confirmed Wednesday.

However, Johnson & Johnson said it was still on track to deliver the 20 million doses it promised the federal government by Wednesday and was on track to deliver another 24 million doses by the end of April.

The problem occurred at the Emergent plant in Baltimore, which has not yet been certified by the Food and Drug Administration to produce Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

None of the contaminated vaccine made it out of the plant, a federal official said.

“We are going to make sure that we understand what happened,” said a health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation. “We have to work through and find out what is going on.”

Johnson & Johnson did not confirm the details in a statement but said it beefing up staff and oversight of vaccine manufacturing at the plant.

It has been shipping raw ingredients from Europe pending certification of the Emergent facility.

“Johnson & Johnson is providing additional experts in manufacturing, technical operations and quality to be on-site at Emergent to supervise, direct and support all manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine,” the company said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported the incident. It said about 15 million doses of vaccine were ruined.

The company did not confirm the estimate.