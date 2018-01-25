CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unemployment rates rose in 52 of West Virginia’s 55 counties in December.
WorkForce West Virginia says jobless rates dropped in McDowell and Pocahontas counties and remained steady in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3 percent remained the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.5 percent and Berkeley and Monongalia counties at 3.6 percent apiece.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.4 percent. Mingo County was next at 9 percent and Clay County was at 8.9 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.5 percent in December. The national rate was 4.1 percent.