WASHINGTON (AP) — The September unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino Americans fell for a second straight month to 3.9%, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1972. The improvement in the category, which includes all races, stemmed from more people seeking and finding jobs.

The jobless rate for white Americans also dropped to a 50-year-low of 3.2% from 3.4% in August. It was the lowest level since a 3% figure in 1969.

Less educated Americans benefited from the still-solid job market in September. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in August. It marked the lowest level on records since 1992.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.