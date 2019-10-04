WASHINGTON (AP) — The September unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino Americans fell for a second straight month to 3.9%, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1972. The improvement in the category, which includes all races, stemmed from more people seeking and finding jobs.
The jobless rate for white Americans also dropped to a 50-year-low of 3.2% from 3.4% in August. It was the lowest level since a 3% figure in 1969.
Less educated Americans benefited from the still-solid job market in September. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in August. It marked the lowest level on records since 1992.
The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.
The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.
|Unemployment rate by group:
|(Numbers in percentages)
|September 2019 August 2019 September 2018
|White
|3.2
|3.4
|3.3
|Black
|5.5
|5.5
|6.0
|Asian
|2.5
|2.8
|3.5
|Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*
|3.9
|4.2
|4.5
|Adult men
|3.2
|3.4
|3.4
|Adult women
|3.1
|3.3
|3.3
|Teenagers
|12.5
|12.6
|12.6
|20-24 years old
|6.3
|7.0
|6.9
|25-54 years old
|3.0
|3.1
|3.1
|55 and over
|2.4
|2.6
|2.8
|Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*
|4.5
|3.5
|3.9
|No high school diploma
|4.8
|5.4
|5.6
|High school graduate
|3.6
|3.6
|3.7
|Some college
|2.9
|3.1
|3.2
|College graduate
|2.0
|2.1
|2.0
|Duration of Unemployment:
|Average length (weeks)
|22.0
|22.1
|24.1
|Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)
|22.7
|20.6
|22.8
|*Includes all races
|Source: Labor Department