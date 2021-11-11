New unemployment claims in Washington jumped last week, but the numbers are still running below what the state typically saw from seasonal job losses before the pandemic.

Washingtonians filed 5,996 new, or “initial,” claims for jobless benefits last week, up 9.7% from the prior week, according to data posted Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

That increase contrasted with a decline nationally: U.S. claims dropped 1.5% to 267,000 last week, the fewest since the pandemic started last year, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

But the number of new claims filed last week in Washington is 23% lower than were filed the same week in 2019, before the pandemic, even though autumn tends to bring an increase in claims due to seasonal layoffs, said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, an ESD regional labor economist who covers the Seattle area.

That discrepancy may reflect the lingering effects of pandemic-related government policies, including extra unemployment benefits, Vance-Sherman said.

But with the end of enhanced unemployment benefits in September and the continued improvement in pandemic conditions, Washington could soon “see the predictable ebb and flow of seasonality return and show up in the data,” Vance-Sherman said.