Openings for jobs in the metro Seattle area are still rising — at a snail’s pace.

The number of listings posted on Indeed.com for work in the area has inched higher since mid-May. Job postings had plummeted in the preceding couple of months amid the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Listings across the state and nationwide have rebounded at a faster clip. Still, the recovery has a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels. New job postings remain at less than 77.2% of their Feb. 1 levels nationally, statewide and for the Seattle area.