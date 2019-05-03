The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in half a century last month, capping the longest streak of job creation in modern times and dispelling recession fears that haunted Wall Street at the start of the year.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 263,000 jobs in April, well above what analysts had forecast. The unemployment rate sank to 3.6%.

Employment has grown for more than 100 months in a row, and the economy has created more than 20 million jobs since the Great Recession ended in 2009. Much of that upturn occurred before President Donald Trump was elected, but the obvious strength of the economy now enables him and fellow Republicans to make it their central argument in the 2020 campaign.

For all the signs that the economy is humming, the current expansion doesn’t resemble past booms. The scars of the Great Recession run deep, and even after 10 years of growth, the kind of euphoria that marked the technology sector in the late 1990s or the real estate market in the 2000s is conspicuously absent.

The pace of the current recovery has been weaker than during periods like the 1990s, which is among the reasons wage gains were so tepid until recently. It even prompted some economists to assert that a subdued economy was the new normal.

But the upside of slower growth during the last 10 years may be a longer, more durable expansion, said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays. Consumers have been wary of borrowing to the hilt as they did before 2008, while businesses have been cautious about expanding too quickly.

The April data show little threat of troublesome inflation or other signs of excess. The length of the average workweek actually fell, while wage growth for the month was slightly below what was expected. Still, with average hourly earnings up 3.2% from a year ago, ordinary workers are finally sharing in the economy’s bounty.

The not-too-hot, not-too-cold report was warmly received on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1% on Friday.

“We can all agree that AMERICA is now #1. We are the ENVY of the WORLD — and the best is yet to come!” Trump declared Friday on Twitter.