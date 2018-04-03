PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution for operating a long-running fraud scheme using his Rhode Island jewelry business.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 52-year-old Gerald Kent, of Groton, Connecticut, must also serve three years’ probation.
Kent pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He said he ran the scheme through his jewelry wholesale business, Kent Jewelry, based in Johnston, Rhode Island.
The scheme involved selling fraudulent invoices to a firm that buys unpaid bills at a discount for cash. He also created fraudulent clones of Groupon, Inc. and Zulily, Inc.’s websites.
Prosecutors previously said Kent is a prolific gambler and gambled $43 million during his life.