PITTSBURGH — Kids will soon be able to eat AND play with their food.
Jell-O Play on Thursday introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions.
Jell-O Play’s slime comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties. All customers have to do is add water and each canister makes two batches of slime. The company says it easily washes away with soap and warm water.
Jell-O says it launched Jell-O Play in the summer “to inspire families to engage in free play and fun.”
Most Read Business Stories
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- PG&E linked to fatal wildfires; its stock nose-dives
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Credit-card mistake slams Nordstrom's third-quarter profit
- Watchdog says HQ2 incentives might be more than double Amazon's estimate as lawmakers try to block them
Edible slime will be available in select retailers in December or can be preordered online.