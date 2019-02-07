The Amazon boss outlines an extortion scandal reaching the highest levels of international politics, media and business.

Jeff Bezos on Thursday exposed what he described as a blackmail attempt by The National Enquirer, which in January reported on the Amazon founder’s extramarital affair with Lauren Sanchez.

An Amazon representative confirmed that the post was authentic.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, posted what he said are emails to his representatives from American Media Inc. (AMI), the Enquirer’s parent company. The emails threaten to publish some 10 photographs — including portions of Bezos’ and Lauren Sanchez’s genitalia and simulated sex acts — unless Bezos and an investigator he hired, Gavin de Becker, agree to make a statement “affirming that they have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AM’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces, and an agreement that they will cease referring to such a possibility.”

Earlier this week, the Post published a story suggesting The National Enquirer’s expose of Bezos’ affair was politically motivated.

Bezos announced Jan. 9 on Twitter that he was divorcing from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

AMI chief executive David Pecker is an ally of President Donald Trump.

AMI executives did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

