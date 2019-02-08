Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, exposing what he described as a blackmail attempt by The National Enquirer,

which threatened to publish photos of Bezo

and the woman with whom he has had an affair.

Researcher

Ani Kembhavi, on why the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence is teaching computers how to play a game modeled on Pictionary.

Microsoft President Brad Smith, referring to tech companies’

opposition to

third-party testing

of facial recognition software.

Automotive analyst Jeff Schuster, on the heavy, gas-guzzling trucks General Motors sells at high profit margins to pay for the electric cars to come.

Aviation analyst Sandy Morris

on comments by Airbus and Emirates about the airline’s

possible reversal of its big order for A380 superjumbo jets.