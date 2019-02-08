Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.
“Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, exposing what he described as a blackmail attempt by The National Enquirer,
which threatened to publish photos of Bezo
and the woman with whom he has had an affair.
“A compelling sandbox
for our experiments”
Researcher
Ani Kembhavi, on why the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence is teaching computers how to play a game modeled on Pictionary.
“Like an automobile company objecting to testing of air bags”
Microsoft President Brad Smith, referring to tech companies’
opposition to
third-party testing
of facial recognition software.
“You have no tomorrow if you don’t sell these trucks today.”
Automotive analyst Jeff Schuster, on the heavy, gas-guzzling trucks General Motors sells at high profit margins to pay for the electric cars to come.
“Bland, but ominous”
Aviation analyst Sandy Morris
on comments by Airbus and Emirates about the airline’s
possible reversal of its big order for A380 superjumbo jets.
