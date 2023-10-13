Jeff Bezos is adding a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” to his real estate empire, months after buying the house next door.

The Amazon.com founder, the world’s third-richest person, agreed to pay $79 million for a seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a 7.1% discount from its May listing price of $85 million.

A representative for Bezos had no immediate comment. The sale was handled by Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares with Douglas Elliman, who both declined to comment.

Bezos bought the neighboring home in June for $68 million. With the latest purchase, he’ll gain a roughly 1.8-acre (0.7-hectare) property that was built in 2000. The house last sold for $28 million in 2014.

Indian Creek, located in Biscayne Bay and about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from South Beach, is known as “Billionaire Bunker” for being home to investor Carl Icahn, football star Tom Brady and singer Julio Iglesias, as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Besides the Indian Creek homes, Bezos has homes in Washington, D.C., a 9-acre Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $165 million in 2020 and an estate in Maui. His ultraluxury spending has picked up since he stepped down as Amazon’s chief executive officer in 2021 and after he separated from MacKenzie Scott. He owns one of the world’s most expensive superyachts, the Koru, which launched this year and cost an estimated $500 million to build.

His latest Indian Creek purchase spans roughly 19,000 square feet (1,770 square meters), according to the listing. It includes a pool, a theater, a library and a wine cellar, according to the listing, and is designed in a style “exuding timeless European glamour.”

Bezos, 59, has a nearly $156 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him one of the richest homeowners in the state. Indian Creek has about 40 residences, a country club and its own police department.

— With assistance from Brad Stone.