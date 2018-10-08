The longtime anchor tenant of the mall decides not to be part of major redevelopment.

As Northgate Mall transforms, at least one of its oldest department store retailers, JCPenney, is making plans to close next year.

A spokesman for the 116-year-old company said Monday the store will close sometime in 2019.

JCPenney “made the decision not to be part of the new development” of Northgate Mall, company spokesman Joey Thomas told The Seattle Times via email. JCPenney opened its Northgate store in August 1965, 15 years after the shopping center itself opened.

The mall, adjacent to a Link light rail stop scheduled to open in 2021, is being redeveloped as a mixed-use center with retail, residential and commercial. On Monday, the NHL Seattle franchise group announced plans for a $70 million, 180,000-square-foot practice facility on the east side of the mall.

Simon Mall chief operating officer Michael E. McCarty was noncommittal when asked at the ice rink announcement earlier Monday about the future of JCPenney, which anchors the mall’s southwest corner, and Macy’s, which has a huge footprint amid a sea of parking lots on its east side.

“There are a lot of moving pieces here,” he said of the renovation. “It’s difficult to definitively discuss the time frame for what will happen when until things start to further unfold down the road.”

A spokeswoman for Macy’s said via email that the company “does not discuss its real estate plans for any of our stores except our flagship properties.”

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans.

JCPenney will “go to great lengths” to relocate store leaders and assist other employees in finding jobs at nearby company stores and provide severance benefits including career training and placement assistance for those who do not stay with the company, Thomas said.

Seattle Times reporter Geoff Baker contributed to this report.