TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reshuffled his Cabinet following his re-election as president of the ruling party, retaining key diplomatic and economy posts as Japan tackles tough trade talks with the U.S.

Abe was re-elected in September to head the Liberal Democratic Party for a third term, paving the way to serve as Japan’s leader for up to three more years.

Tuesday’s reshuffle, Abe’s fourth since taking office in 2012, kept the foreign, finance, economy and trade ministers, while changing the defense minister.

Abe had to re-solidify his grip on power in the party after his weaker-than-expected showing in the leadership election. He renewed more than half of the 19 Cabinet members and added some of his confidantes to help his push for a constitutional revision, his long-cherished goal.