TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 1.9 percent in October-December, according to revised data from the Cabinet Office that showed stronger investment than earlier reported.
The figure released Friday was an improvement over an earlier estimate for 1.4 percent growth in the final quarter of 2018.
It also showed a rebound from a 2.4 percent contraction in the previous quarter for the world’s third-largest economy as storms and earthquakes crimped travel and spending.
On a quarterly basis, Japan’s economy grew 0.5 percent in October-December.
Economists say slowing growth in China and weakening demand elsewhere are raising risks for a downturn in the coming months. The latest data show lower government spending also is hurting growth.