TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government is urging steelmaker Kobe Steel to clarify the extent of manipulation of data on steel, aluminum and other metals used in a wide range of products, reportedly including rockets, aircraft and cars.
A government spokesman on Wednesday criticized the apparently widespread falsification of data as “inappropriate,” saying it could undermine product safety.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters that about 200 of Kobe Steel’s customers were affected.
Kobe Steel, Japan’s third-largest steel maker, announced Sunday that between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31 of this year it had sold aluminum and copper materials using falsified data on such things as the products’ strength.
The company said the materials included aluminum flat-rolled products, aluminum extrusions, copper strips, copper tubes and aluminum castings and forgings.