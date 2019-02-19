TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports have fallen 8.4 percent in January from a year earlier while imports also edged lower, suggesting a deepening impact from China’s economic slowdown.
Customs data released Wednesday showed exports to all of Asia dropped 13 percent year-on-year, largely due to a 17 percent decline in shipments to China.
Japan’s total trade deficit expanded by nearly half from a year earlier to 1.4 trillion yen ($12.8 billion).
The decline in exports spanned most major categories of products, from chemicals and machinery to electronics and cars. Imports of crude oil also fell sharply, largely due to lower prices.
Most Read Business Stories
- Forget Marie Kondo: There's a better, high-tech method to tidying up
- Canada's answer to Tesla is a $15,500 electric three-wheeler
- Property taxes dropping in half of King County cities after years of big increases
- Seattle construction still booming and won't end anytime soon
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
The politically delicate trade surplus with the United States rose 5 percent to $3.3 billion as exports climbed nearly 7 percent, though imports of American goods rose by a slightly higher margin.