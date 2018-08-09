TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its economy resumed its longtime expansion in the last quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending.
The preliminary data released Friday showed that trade weighed slightly on growth. The economy grew at a 1.9 percent annual pace after contracting by 0.6 percent in January-March.
In quarterly terms, gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent in April-June, rebounding from a 0.2 percent contraction.
Consumers spent more thanks partly to a rise in earnings mostly fueled by strong half-year bonus payments.
Most Read Business Stories
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Housing construction in local suburbs is at historic lows, while Seattle is setting records | Mike Rosenberg VIEW
- Boeing confirms it's crunch time in Renton, fewer 737 deliveries next quarter
- Amazon welcomes first graduates of program to turn veterans into technologists
- Boeing finds surprise asset for defense comeback: old warplanes
The contraction early in the year interrupted Japan’s longest expansion in almost three decades. But growth has remained weaker than hoped for.
Still, the news could help Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his campaign to remain leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an election in September.