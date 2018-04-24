CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead says the Wyoming Integrated Test Center near Gillette will be used to test new carbon capture technologies being developed in Japan.
Mead announced Tuesday that the Japanese Ministry of Environment has authorized the Japan Coal Energy Center and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to use the center to conduct testing, which will involve an investment of about $7.3 million to $9.1 million.
The Japan Coal Energy Center and Kawasaki will undertake planning and design work this year while a test pad at the Wyoming facility is built.
Mead says in a statement that the research helps position the Wyoming Integrated Test Center as a world class facility for testing carbon management technologies.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon will now leave package deliveries in your parked car (if it's a newish GM or Volvo)
- Alaska Air to add some passenger fees and basic fare, says merger with Virgin on track
- Seattle 2.0 doesn't exist, but ‘flyover country’ offers hidden city gems | Jon Talton
- Seattle-area home price growth from current boom has surpassed last decade’s bubble
- How merchants quietly use Facebook to flood Amazon with fake reviews