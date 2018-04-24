CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead says the Wyoming Integrated Test Center near Gillette will be used to test new carbon capture technologies being developed in Japan.

Mead announced Tuesday that the Japanese Ministry of Environment has authorized the Japan Coal Energy Center and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to use the center to conduct testing, which will involve an investment of about $7.3 million to $9.1 million.

The Japan Coal Energy Center and Kawasaki will undertake planning and design work this year while a test pad at the Wyoming facility is built.

Mead says in a statement that the research helps position the Wyoming Integrated Test Center as a world class facility for testing carbon management technologies.