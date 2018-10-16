NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese bank Nomura is agreeing to pay $480 million to U.S. authorities for its alleged role in the housing market bubble and the subsequent 2008 financial crisis.
The Justice Department alleges Nomura defrauded investors by knowingly selling mortgages that were not appropriately underwritten, which led to significant losses once those mortgages went sour.
These are similar allegations that the Justice Department has brought against other large banks for their role in the financial crisis. British bank Barclays settled with U.S. authorities earlier this year for $2 billion for its role in the crisis.
Nomura is not admitting fault as part of the settlement.
Most Read Business Stories
- Paul Allen being treated for cancer again: 'I plan on fighting this aggressively'
- Home-security startup Ring is now in Amazon's constellation, but moving in its own orbit
- New L.A.-based owner of Gene Juarez salons wants to expand
- Slowing real estate might let us catch our breath — or knock the wind out of us | Jon Talton
- Amazon's updated Kindle Paperwhite is lighter, waterproof