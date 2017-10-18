TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its trade surplus leaped nearly 38 percent in September from a year earlier, on strong shipments to China and the U.S.

Customs data released Thursday showed exports rose 14 percent year-on-year to 6.8 trillion yen ($60.3 billion) while imports climbed 12 percent to 6.1 trillion yen ($54.3 billion).

Exports to China surged 29 percent in value, while exports to the U.S. were up 11 percent.

The 670.2 billion yen ($5.9 billion) overall surplus compared with a 486.6 billion yen surplus in September 2016.

The recovery in overseas demand has been a key factor supporting growth in the world’s third largest economy.