TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industrial standards inspection agency has searched offices of metals maker Kobe Steel as investigations into falsified data on its products widen.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK and other media said Friday that the Japanese Industrial Standards Committee was conducting onsite inspections at the company.

Major Japanese automakers and other companies have confirmed they have used Kobe Steel products affected by fake inspection data, but say they have found no safety concerns so far

The investigations by automakers, aircraft manufacturers and other customers of Kobe Steel follow the company’s disclosure earlier this month that inspections data on a slew of products was faked or manipulated. The extent of the problem is unclear because both Kobe Steel has not identified by name the customers affected, and it is still investigating the problem.