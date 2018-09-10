FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Japan is proposing an end to a decades-old ban on commercial whaling, arguing there is no longer a scientific reason for what was supposed to be a temporary measure.
The proposal is facing stiff opposition from Australia and others at the International Whaling Commission meetings that opened Monday in Florianopolis, Brazil.
Japan has hunted whales for centuries as a source of protein. The country said it complies with the commission’s commercial ban but hunts whales under a research exception. Critics say the program is a cover for commercial whaling because the whale meat is sold for food.
Japan is proposing to create a committee that would establish quotas for commercial whaling. It’s not clear when voting will take place. The Japanese could also pull back the proposal.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
- Professionals with good salaries are short on retirement savings | Money Makeover
- Seattle home prices drop by $70,000 in three months as market continues to cool
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- At what age you should reach key financial milestones