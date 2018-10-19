TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has ordered a company that falsified quality data for earthquake “shock absorbers” used in hundreds of buildings to speed up an investigation and fix any problems quickly.

KYB Corp. said this week that it and a subsidiary had been faking data on the equipment designed to absorb quake shakings since the early 2000s. The materials allegedly were used in some venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

KYB on Friday identified 70 central and local government offices that were among nearly 1,000 affected facilities.

It’s the latest in a slew of data manipulation cases at automakers, steel makers and other manufacturers that have tarnished Japan’s reputation for honest craftsmanship.

The construction minister said the false data do not mean the buildings equipped with the shock absorbers would fail.