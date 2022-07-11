(Bloomberg) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters has decided to delay a hearing planned for prime time Thursday, July 14, a person familiar with the move said.

The Thursday hearing was to explore the former president’s actions and activities on Jan. 6 during the 187 minutes the committee it says it took between when the Capitol attack began and Trump tweeted for supporters to go home.

There was no immediate explanation from a committee spokesman for delaying what has been anticipated to be the last hearing by the panel until it releases a final report this fall. The hearing had been planned though not formally announced.

The hearing may take place next week instead, according to the person, who asked not to be identified revealing unannounced details of the committee’s work.

It’s not the first time the committee has rescheduled hearings in its series of public sessions this summer. The panel did so once last month, citing a need to give its production crew more time to assemble video and exhibits.

A hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. is still scheduled, this one focused on the extremists involved in the assault.

