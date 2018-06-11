LONDON (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover is shifting all production of its Discovery model to Slovakia amid falling diesel sales, vehicle taxes and uncertainty about Britain’s departure from the European Union.
The company says the decision, which is likely to affect hundreds of jobs, “is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally.”
Discovery production in Birmingham will move to Slovakia early next year.
Jaguar also said it will invest millions in Solihull in the west Midlands, where the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models will be built.
Most Read Business Stories
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Watchdog criticizes conditions at Chinese factory that builds Amazon Echo speakers
- Whole Foods expands Amazon Prime discounts to stores in Washington, nine other states
- Trump crosses a fateful line on trade and everything's at risk | Jon Talton
- Microsoft scoops up four game studios for Xbox and creates one of its own | E3 2018
Profits have been under pressure, with pre-tax profit slumping to 364 million pounds ($487 million) in the three months to March 31, from 676 million pounds in the same period last year.