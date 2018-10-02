GENEVA (AP) — Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the trade dispute between the U.S. and China could “unfortunately” last 20 years.
However, he expressed hope a solution could be reached as a trade war would “hurt everybody.”
The Chinese e-commerce billionaire also questioned the focus among some on trade deficits, calling it a relic of the 20th century. U.S. President Donald Trump has long derided the U.S.’s whopping deficit with China.
Ma defended trade at a World Trade Organization seminar Tuesday: “When trade stops, sometimes the war starts. So trade is the way to stop wars. Trade is the way to build up trust. It’s not the weapon to fight against each other.”
Most Read Business Stories
- The next industry to be disrupted by technology: real estate
- Paul Allen says he's fighting cancer again
- Everett's Paine Field set to start commercial flights in 2019 after updated FAA review
- As facial-recognition technology grows, so does wariness about privacy. Use at a school in Seattle fuels debate.
- United orders more Boeing 787 Dreamliners
Ma said the business community “should stand up and say: ‘We don’t need a war, we need business.'”