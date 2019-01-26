The worry these days for investors is what happens next. Bogle died of cancer on Jan. 16, at age 89, and there is a legitimate concern of what happens if ever Bogle isn’t just gone but forgotten.

Your Funds

Jack Bogle was missing and I was starting to panic.

It was early on Saturday, Oct. 16, 1999, the day of The Boston Globe’s first-ever personal-finance conference — which I had spent months organizing — and Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group and the man behind the first index fund, was the opening keynote speaker.

The event was at a Boston convention facility owned at least in part by Fidelity Investments, Bogle’s biggest rival during his time at Vanguard. He had spent the night across the street in a luxury hotel nicknamed “Ned’s Beds” by fund-industry types, for Ned Johnson, then-chairman at Fidelity.

I had seen Bogle at a dinner event the previous night and had covered him for years; he was never one to be late, but here we were with a big crowd filing in and under 30 minutes to go and no one had seen or heard from the guest of honor.

Finally, Bogle shows up, apologizing for being behind schedule, but wanting to explain.

“You know I like my breakfast,” he said, alluding to the many years when he and I would share a breakfast when I vacationed near his summer home in Lake Placid, New York. “Can you believe Ned Johnson wanted to charge $11 for two eggs and a piece of toast by room service? And then $3 for a glass of juice?”

I reminded Jack that The Globe was picking up the tab.

It hadn’t mattered; he had taken his morning constitutional toward downtown, heading to a neighborhood he had known from his days working at Wellington Management — before he started Vanguard a quarter-century earlier — and had found a Brigham’s, a now-defunct New England diner/ice cream parlor, near his old office.

He walked about 2 miles to eat, but he pulled the receipt out of his pocket and announced proudly, “Three dollars and 42 cents!”

He asked if I had been worried since he was later than expected. When I confessed to my nerves he said “When you know something is not going to let you down — and you did know that Bogle wasn’t going to let you down, right Chuck? — you don’t have to worry, even when it seems like it might be time to worry.”

The worry these days for investors is what happens next. Bogle died of cancer on Jan. 16, at age 89, and there is a legitimate concern of what happens if ever Bogle isn’t just gone but forgotten.

Right now, that seems impossible, as Bogle spent much of his career being larger than life.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Jack Bogle revolutionized the way Americans save for the future, pioneered low-cost index investing and was the little guy’s champion and defender on Wall Street.

But everything you need to know and remember about the man was visible that fall morning in ’99.

Yes, Jack was frugal, but keeping fees down and spending responsibly weren’t about being cheap, they were living proof that “You get what you don’t pay for,” one of Bogle’s favorite sayings.

While Bogle didn’t save his own money that morning — I reimbursed him after he signed the receipt — he lived by his principles.

Bogle saw it like giving money to a bully (also, in this case, the competition); if you’re willing to pay high prices, businesses — particularly investment companies — are happy to charge you high prices.

If you vote with your feet and dollars for low-cost options, you pressure the bad guys to change. That’s what Bogle felt he was doing that morning with his breakfast; while I doubt Johnson felt pressure that day — though Bogle promised to write him a note expressing a bit of outrage — there is no denying that Fidelity and every other fund company spent decades feeling pressured by Bogle and his Vanguard successors to minimize fees and expenses.

Along the way, Bogle built the biggest mutual-fund company in the world and became a rich man, but he could have been many times more wealthy — a multibillionaire — if he operated like everyone else. Instead, he earned a respectable fortune so that everyone else had a chance to make their own.

Bogle’s unwavering confidence about doing what’s right was also displayed that morning.

He had no intention of letting me down, just as he was sure that investors who committed to low-cost, long-term index investing would not be disappointed by the stock market or the United States of America.

Oh, he understood why people worry but, if they kept the faith and stayed true to the plan, it would turn out all right.

“Buy right, hold tight … and don’t peek” — my favorite Bogle quotation despite its simplicity — has been the recipe for financial success for more Americans than probably any other investment axiom.

Bogle himself created specialized index funds — centered on growth and value — and said years later that he regretted that decision. Increasingly, he did not like the way index funds are used, traded based on market-timing signals, technical analysis and current events instead of held for the long haul.

His fundamental belief was that investors could participate in and profit from the market using simple, uncomplicated, straightforward strategies. Once set on the right course, he believed investors need merely not “mess it up” with complexity and/or maneuvering.

Four times during the course of my career — the first in 1997 — I was tasked with writing Bogle’s obituary, the way news organizations prepare for the death of a rock star or movie actor by generating text in advance.

Each time, I contacted Bogle to see if there was anything he wanted included; he was not interested in discussing his legacy.

“It’s not about me” he said. “It’s about doing what’s right and doing it the right way. Investors aren’t going to succeed because they do what Bogle did, they’ll succeed because they do things the right way.”

For millions of investors, the right way was, is and always will be the Bogle way; his lifetime proved it.