MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new editor has been named for The Daily Times in Maryville.

He is J. Todd Foster, who succeeds Frank “Buzz” Trexler. Trexler retired Nov. 30 after leading the newsroom for nearly three decades.

The Daily Times reports Foster’s appointment was effective Monday.

Foster and Daily Times Publisher Carl Esposito worked together until about eight years ago at the Bristol (Virginia) Herald Courier, which won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Esposito is also president of Adams Publishing Group’s Tennessee and North Carolina operations.

More recently, Foster has worked as a digital journalist and publications manager for several community magazines published by hibu, formerly the Yellowbook Co.

He was executive editor of the Chattanooga Times-Free Press and managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier and The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.thedailytimes.com