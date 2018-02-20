MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new editor has been named for The Daily Times in Maryville.
He is J. Todd Foster, who succeeds Frank “Buzz” Trexler. Trexler retired Nov. 30 after leading the newsroom for nearly three decades.
The Daily Times reports Foster’s appointment was effective Monday.
Foster and Daily Times Publisher Carl Esposito worked together until about eight years ago at the Bristol (Virginia) Herald Courier, which won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Esposito is also president of Adams Publishing Group’s Tennessee and North Carolina operations.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot man near Ravenna Park
- Drinking alcohol key to living past 90, study says
- Seattle arboretum loop trail opens up new vistas, opportunities VIEW
- Seattle-area's cold snap to last with spring still a month away, weather service says
- Northeast Seattle street project stirs cars-vs.-bikes debate
More recently, Foster has worked as a digital journalist and publications manager for several community magazines published by hibu, formerly the Yellowbook Co.
He was executive editor of the Chattanooga Times-Free Press and managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier and The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia.
___
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.thedailytimes.com