MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College plans $43 million in construction projects in central Indiana.
The Star Press reports the school’s downtown Muncie campus will get $30 million in work, including a $17.2 million Downtown North Building to be constructed on the site of the newspaper’s former building. The school’s Cowan Road campus will get $13 million in work.
The Downtown North Building will house a culinary arts program as well as administration, testing, advising and enrollment services.
Plans for the modernization of Ivy Tech Muncie were announced this week. The George and Frances Ball Foundation is contributing $2 million in local matching funds.
Enrollment at the Muncie campus of Ivy Tech averages about 3,200. Ivy Tech has been building new campuses across Indiana, including Marion and Anderson.
