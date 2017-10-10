WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump now must defend the family-focused tax credit she got included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington.

The White House adviser and first daughter is lobbying on Capitol Hill to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of getting the overall tax plan over the finish line — anything but a sure bet.

Trump has been wooing lawmakers and conservative advocacy groups and is expected to make her case in public as well, as part of a coordinated White House push for the tax overhaul.