Like many Seattleites, I have nagging questions about public transit here.

For example, why is the Link light-rail spine from Angle Lake to Northgate through downtown called the “1 Line”? It’s odd for passengers to hear, “This is the 1 Line,” from a disembodied voice in the car. Well, obviously it’s one line. As an old editor of mine was fond of saying as he kicked back a story, “What does that mean?”

I understand that a “2 Line” will eventually materialize to Bellevue and Redmond, but why not use easier identifiable colors? These are offered in Portland, Dallas, San Diego and elsewhere. Or letters, as in New York and Los Angeles?

And elevators at transit stations: Why are they so frequently out of service and for so long? Whatever the answer, it’s a hell of a way to run a railroad.

But one transit issue I have no question about is building the First Avenue Streetcar. We need it. Build it.

It was delayed — as good as canceled early during the chaotic mayoralty of Jenny Durkan because of higher cost estimates, only causing even higher costs should it proceed.

But it may be revived by Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Completing the First Avenue Streetcar and linking to the South Lake Union and Chinatown International District/First Hill lines, would represent one of the most constructive steps to reviving downtown after the damage of the pandemic and a spike in crime.

For one thing, the streetcar would increase ridership on the two disconnected sections, which have underperformed expectations. It would be convenient not only for many commuters and residents (around 100,000 people live in the central core alone) but also for tourists, with stops at Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square and the Chinatown International District.

As my colleague David Kroman reported, Harrell and Greg Spotts, director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, also see the First Avenue Streetcar as a “Culture Connector,” linking an arts, entertainment and culture district downtown.

I realize this is a hard sell. For all Seattle’s virtue posturing and wokeness, many residents can be as adamant about Happy Motoring as people in Texas. It’s even more so in suburban areas. Yes, measures have passed to fund Sound Transit light rail and its extensions, but the opposition is large and loud.

For many Americans, the 138-year-old technology of cars is synonymous with freedom, even though American drivers don’t realize the high subsidies that undergird car culture. And for many Seattleites, the idea of giving a modern streetcar its own designated lane is an outrage.

They will be quick to point out the streetcar costs or the early misstep in Seattle’s streetcar odyssey. Funny, few make the same complaints about highways or freeways, or remember how Interstate 5 gashed an irreparable scar through what had been vibrant Seattle neighborhoods.

At their worst, automobiles and auto-centric planning led to congested roads, smog, sprawl and shocking levels of deaths, whether from car collisions or for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Induced demand” refers to the phenomenon of how wider roads and freeways actually lead to more traffic congestion. Traffic engineers realized this as far back as the 1960s, when Jane Jacobs defeated New York City’s famed builder Robert Moses’ plan to ram a freeway through Greenwich Village.

According to research by Yale economist Ray Fair, federal investment in infrastructure, especially for transit, has steadily declined since 1970.

Which brings me back to the First Avenue Streetcar.

Americans don’t pay much attention to other countries’ infrastructure. Of course, streetcars are common in Europe. But Toronto operates the most extensive set of modern streetcar lines in North America. Nine streetcar routes serve downtown, along with Toronto’s subways and commuter trains.

Even in the United States, modern streetcars have made a comeback in such cities as Cincinnati; Milwaukee; Tampa, Fla.; Denver; Portland; and Tempe and Tucson, Ariz.

It’s easy to see why. The ride is easier than a bus. People with disabilities, particularly those in wheelchairs, can roll on and lock without the need for a bus driver to delay departure while walking back to strap the wheelchair in place.

All this despite heavy funding from the Koch brothers to defeat votes for streetcars and light rail nationwide.

I’ll put my cards on the table. I haven’t been car-burdened for nearly 13 years. Light rail and streetcars, along with buses, are my primary conveyances. In the rare occasions I need a vehicle, I can rent a Zipcar.

Earlier, owning an automobile, I did my part to help advance human-caused climate change, even driving back and forth across the country. (I did partial atonement by taking Amtrak from Seattle to Baltimore and back. It was great.)

So, I have a personal interest in seeing the First Avenue Streetcar built. But I’m not alone.

As a commenter wrote under Kroman’s story: “It’s a no brainer that we need to finish this and connect the other two lines. The mayor understands that downtown Seattle’s future will be even more centered on culture and tourism.”

Indeed, we shouldn’t make policy based on 1950s thinking or how it would upset a status quo facing climate change, overpopulation and fresh geopolitical challenges. Things are going to change. They’re changing already.

“Fewer cars are going to be a part of that future, like it or not,” the comment concluded. “I love my car, and don’t love that reality. But it’s the reality that I see.”

I see it, too.