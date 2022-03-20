Retiree Anthony Maggi put his Republic home on the market five years ago and got no takers.

Now, he’s trying again, with one big difference: The list price for his four-bedroom, 2,200-square-foot home has more than doubled.

“When we put it on the market in 2017, we put it at $89,000,” Maggi said. “It’s now on the market at $199,900.”

Meanwhile, Realtor Cynda Bragg just closed a deal for a couple selling their home in the woods outside the northeast Washington town for $224,000, almost three times what it sold for in April 2020.

Bragg said the sellers initially listed the home at $195,000, before receiving some advice from someone from the West Side.

“This is too cheap,” Bragg said they were told. “You can get more for this.”

As home prices soar in the cities, what’s happening in some of Eastern Washington’s rural counties is just as dramatic: The most affordable real estate markets in Washington are rapidly becoming a lot less affordable.

Nowhere is that more true than Ferry County, which is often ranked as the most affordable county in the state by the University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research. According to the center’s most recent report, the median sale price for a home in Ferry County leapt up by 33% in 2021 — the biggest increase last year on the dry side of the state.

Bragg has been selling homes in Ferry County for seven years, and she’s watched prices steadily go up. Since 2013, the median price of a home sold in Ferry County has risen by 71%.

“One problem is our housing shortage,” she said. “In Ferry County, as of this morning, there are 19 houses on the market. With low supply and high demand, it just pushes prices up.”

In some ways, the dynamics are similar to those in the cities: steep price increases, people from cities moving in for the good deals and investors looking to flip properties. First-time homebuyers are left out of the picture.

“It’s been a bit crazy for the last couple of years,” said Rachel Siracuse, Ferry County assessor and member of the Republic City Council. “I’ve been here a long time, going on 22 years, and we’ve never seen anything like it.”

Nationwide, according to Redfin, rural home prices rose 16% in January, a steeper rise than either suburban or urban home prices. James Young, director of the research center, said rural and urban areas all over Washington are experiencing the same pattern.

“People are seeking value,” he said. “People who don’t have to live in Seattle or in a bigger city are going to the smaller towns. You’re also getting a lot of older people retiring.”

Spokane County saw another big leap in prices — a median of $390,200 that was 23% higher than last year. Since 2013, prices here have simply exploded, rising more than 120%.

Many rural counties are losing population or growing very little, and economic opportunity is limited. Median incomes have been relatively flat — certainly not following the double-digit patterns of recent home price increases.

Siracuse, the Ferry County assessor, said there have been recent positive signs in the local economy. In the not-too-distant past, businesses would close up on Main Street in Republic — and go onto the market for years at a stretch.

“For decades,” she said. “We couldn’t give ’em away.”

In recent years, though, businesses in the town have sold and opened with new ventures — a coffee shop, restaurants, a hardware store. At the same time, she said, her daughter and son-in-law can’t afford to break into the housing market.