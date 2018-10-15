LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some items given to Colonel Harland Sanders’ driver and friend are being auctioned next month, including one of the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s white suits and matching Stetson hat.
Heritage Auctions of Dallas said in a news release that Dick Miller spent the last decade of Sanders’ life working for him. Miller stayed on after Sanders’ death in 1980, helping Sanders’ wife, Claudia, and working for the company. He said he wants to sell his memorabilia so someone who appreciates the items will end up with them.
The collection includes the couple’s driver’s licenses and credit cards, an inscribed belt buckle and a wristwatch.
The live auction will be Nov. 3 at Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Auction, with internet bidding available.
