BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics Italy’s president taps economist Carlo Cottarelli as premier-designate after populist bid to govern fails Originally published May 28, 2018 at 3:29 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ROME (AP) — Italy’s president taps economist Carlo Cottarelli as premier-designate after populist bid to govern fails. The Associated Press Next StoryItaly’s new premier-designate says if he fails to win required confidence votes, an election will be held after August Previous StoryGermany gives Daimler deadline to submit fix for diesel vans