ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier has denied that the country’s new budget was dictated by the European Commission, saying that he held firm on key points including a basic income for job-seekers and rollbacks in an unpopular pension reform.
Premier Giuseppe Conte told reporters in the government’s traditional year-end press conference Friday that “it is not that Brussels made us rewrite the budget. That is erroneous. It is the budget we always wanted.”
Italy spent three months locked in a battle with Brussels over Rome’s budget, which the European Commission initially rejected. The new draft lowers the budget deficit to 2.04 percent of GDP from 2.4 percent of GDP.
Conte acknowledged that he erred in increasing taxes on non-profit sector workers, and said that it would be rectified.
Most Read Business Stories
- The big jet behind Everett's big doors: Boeing readies first 777X to fly
- Seattle beauty company Julep laying off 102 employees as it closes nail parlors, Seattle HQ
- US stocks stage big rally, erase 600 point drop in Dow
- Nationwide internet outage affects CenturyLink customers
- Happy New Year! May your city never become San Francisco, New York or Seattle | Commentary