Italian authorities seized components used to manufacture fuselages for Boeing’s 787 jets at Leonardo SpA’s plant in Grottaglie, Ansa newswire reported.

The parts were produced by MPS, subcontractors of Leonardo, one of Boeing’s largest Dreamliner parts suppliers, the newswire said. The components were allegedly produced using titanium and aluminum that didn’t comply in quality and origin with contracted terms.

In October, Boeing found that titanium components used by Leonardo didn’t meet specifications and would need to be replaced on some aircraft made in the past three years. The flawed parts included titanium spacers, brackets and clips used in sections of the carbon-composite airframe, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Leonardo said at the time that it had dropped MPS, which is also known as Manufacturing Process Specification Srl, as a supplier. The Rome-based manufacturer called itself the “injured party” in the matter, and said it wouldn’t bear costs associated with the titanium-fastener issue.

A Leonardo spokesman declined to comment on Saturday’s Ansa report. Finance police in Brindisi, which carried out the raid, weren’t immediately available to comment.

Prosecutors in southern Italy started an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing by MPS, Reuters reported on Nov. 5, citing people familiar with the matter.