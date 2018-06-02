ROME (AP) — Italians are marking the anniversary of the founding of their republic with a pomp-filled military parade and the first official outing of its populist government, installed after a three-month political crisis.

Italy’s famed aeronautic acrobatic squad has flown low and loud over downtown Rome trailing smoke in the red, white and green of the Italian flag as President Sergio Mattarella placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The institutional and national pride on display Saturday is a feature of every Republic Day, but it assumed more significance this year after Italy ended three months of political, institutional and financial turmoil and installed a government of the 5-Star Movement and League whose populist and euroskeptic leanings have alarmed Europe.

Premier Giuseppe Conte said Saturday’s celebrations transcend recent tensions.