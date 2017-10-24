VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The head of Italy’s anti-mafia parliamentary commission is calling for greater cooperation from Malta in fighting organized crime, which she says has found a “hospitable” home on the Mediterranean island thanks to its shady financial regulations.
Rosy Bindi led an Italian parliamentary visit to Malta this week that was planned before the Oct. 16 car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Bindi said: “The fact that they hit a woman who did investigative journalism is proof that sometimes they’re more afraid of a pen than a pistol.”
Bindi says Italy’s experience shows that a popular uprising is needed to fight the mob. She urged Malta’s people to use Caruana Galizia’s death as an impetus to reform the laws that allowed organized crime to proliferate.
